SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Salmon Field Office has received a Special Recreation Permit (SRP) application to open a new outfitted big game hunting area within part of Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) Management Unit 29.

The SRP application includes outfitted big game hunting for elk, deer, bear, pronghorn and moose.

The applicant has indicated they have overnight accommodations for all clients and guides on private land and will not camp overnight on BLM administered land.

All clients would be required to obtain the necessary licenses, tags, and permits required by IDFG and adhere to all IDFG big game rules and regulations.

A permit, if issued, would be in coordination with the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Licensing Board.

The BLM is currently determining the need for outfitted big game hunting in this area. Public comments will be accepted through January 5, 2022 regarding these activities. Comments will be used to determine how the BLM will move forward with the analysis of the SRP application through the National Environmental Policy Act process. Public comments will also be helpful in identifying any potential issues that need to be considered in the decision-making process.

The scoping package along with a map of the proposed outfitted big game hunting area can be found on the BLM’s ePlanning website HERE.

You can provide comments to the BLM either in writing or via email by Jan. 5. Written comments can be mailed to the BLM – Attn: Travis Seaberg, Salmon Field Office at 1206 S. Challis Street, Salmon, ID 83467, or emailed to Travis Seaberg at gseaberg@blm.gov or call (208) 756-5412 for more information.

The post BLM solicits public comments regarding hunting permit application appeared first on Local News 8.