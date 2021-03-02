BLM

BLM

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Effective March 3, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Salmon Field Office will temporarily close the Discovery Hill Bluffs Road due to highly erosive soil conditions.

Idaho’s weather is changing by the minute, and increased moisture from snowmelt is affecting some recreational areas.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The road will reopen as soon as soil conditions dry out enough to reduce erosion concerns.

“We want to continually provide great recreational opportunities, and that requires us to take active steps if problems with road conditions exist,” said Linda Price, BLM Salmon field manager.

Combining snow melt, freeze and thaw conditions, and high amounts of spring precipitation creates road conditions leading to severe rutting and erosion. To prevent future damage and reduce repair costs, the field office will close the area to motorized travel until soil conditions improve.

Morgan Bar and Shoup Bridge remained opened during the winter due to mild weather, but Salmon Field Office staff are asking the public to remain vigilant when recreating on public lands.

“Changing weather conditions can dramatically impact safety, so please stay cognizant of hazards,” Pric saide.

The BLM thanks the public for its assistance and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The post BLM temporarily closes Discovery Hill Bluffs Road appeared first on Local News 8.