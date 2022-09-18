BLM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will implement the Graves Creek Prescribed Burn on roughly 3,550 acres of public land near Juniper Mountain, which is approximately 30 miles southeast of Jordan Valley, OR, between Sept. 19 and Oct. 9, depending on weather and ground conditions.

The goal of the burn is to reduce western juniper tree encroachment to help diversify the sagebrush landscape, which improves wildlife habitat.

Fire managers will be waiting for adequate weather conditions to conduct the burn. Burn operations are done in close coordination with the Idaho/Montana Airshed.

Once initiated, prescribed burning operations are expected to last up to five days. Personnel and equipment will be patrolling the burn and mopping-up hotspots for several days postburn.

The prescribed fire unit will be closed to public access during burning operations for public safety. Local roads in the project area will be intermittently closed during ignition operations, but traffic will be allowed to pass through the burn area, when it is safe to do so. The public can expect to see smoke from the vicinity of Juniper Mountain during ignition operations and residual smoke may be visible for multiple days postburn.

The BLM uses a multi-year, phased approach to reduce the risk of wildland fire. Year-round, crews are spraying noxious weeds, hand-cutting juniper trees and creating fuel breaks to help prevent catastrophic wildland fire. We all need to do our part to ensure One Less Spark, One Less Wildfire.

