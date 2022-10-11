CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District will conduct a 70-acre prescribed burn on Big Creek, located 16 miles east of Challis between Oct. 11 and October 20, 2022.

Actual ignition date and time will depend on fuel and fire weather conditions.

“The planned prescribed fire will target 70 acres of invasive Cheat Grass,” Acting Challis Field Office Manger Melissa Warren said. “Our objectives are to improve wildlife habitat and promote natural grass growth this coming spring by reseeding the burn unit with native grasses.”

Fire managers plan to light the burn unit in one day. After the active burning is finished, crews will mop-up, patrol and monitor the fire area.

This prescribed burn is a “broadcast burn,” which means once crews have ignited the burn, low to moderate intensity fire will be allowed to consume fuels within the unit boundaries. Smoke will be visible from the Pahsimeroi Valley Road corridor.

For more information on this project, call the Idaho Falls District office at (208) 524-7500.

