MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – 4-H trained wild horses will be up for adoption as the program comes to eastern and southeastern idaho.
The adoption will open at the Bear Lake County fairgrounds in Montpelier on August 27 and 28.
If Blackfoot is closer to you, the fairgrounds will have similar adoption opportunities September 3 and 4.
These wild horses come from the Challis area with six burros also available for adoption.
Before the adoptions, the 4-H clubs will also demonstrate their training of these wild yearlings.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.
You can view a full list of events below:
Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Boise, Aug. 27
3 – 6 p.m. Meet the Mustangs Draft Horse Barn
6 – 7:30 p.m. 4-H Trail Challenge
Aug. 28
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Meet the Mustangs
Aug. 29
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet the Mustangs
Draft Horse Barn
adoption application approvals
1 – 2 p.m.
Five 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption
The 4-H Clubs participating in this wild horse adoption include Boots & Bullseyes, Ada County; Desert Sage Riders, Payette County; Desperados, Ada County; Oasis Riders, Elmore County; Snake River Livestock, Owyhee County.
Bear Lake County Fairgrounds, Montpelier, Aug. 27
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open
10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Gentling demonstrations by Mario Johnson
Aug. 28
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open
19 wild horse yearlings from Challis and Wyoming Herd Management Areas and six burros available for adoption
Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds, Blackfoot, Sept. 3
11 a.m. Ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings to compete in trail challenge in the Infield east arena
Sept. 4
11:30 a.m. – noon
As many as ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption
