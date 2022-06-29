BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities patients are counting now on the generosity of blood donors, especially around the Fourth of July.

The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

