Cloudy with snow showers into today and highs in the 38-41 degrees. Some accumulations for city, more depth for areas east of I-15 and into mountains and areas south and east of Idaho Falls 1-2″+. Snow for Blackfoot and Pocatello may reach over an inch. SW winds gusting to 30+ mph.

Gusty night tonight with a chance of showers around 20% with lows in the freezing zone @30. Overnight snows are possible for the area and mountain communities with accumulations. Wind chills will be a noticeable feature for us as we finally feel like December in east Idaho.

Plunging arctic air makes for a colder week by the next good chance of snow Thursday @40%.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Blowing snow expected Monday afternoon appeared first on Local News 8.