SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) – Scattered snow showers and very gusty winds will look to provide blowing snow conditions during most of the day Monday for the entire region. Rain showers might mix in with the snow showers for the valleys of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. The blowing snow conditions Monday overnight into Tuesday before we finally calm down with only stray snow showers and calmer winds for Wednesday. By the end of Tuesday, anywhere within the region could expect anywhere between 2 to 8 inches of snow.

WEATHER WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT

TUESDAY for Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit and Pioneer Mountains, Baldy, Galena, Galena Summit, Sun

Valley, Ketchum and Copper Basin.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT

TUESDAY for Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Portneuf Range

including Pebble mountain and the Caribou Range including Scout

Mountain, Carey, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley,

Big Holes including Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Dubois, Monida

Pass, Island Park, Sawtooth, Stanley, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Lost River

Range, Copper Basin, Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, and

Arco.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING for American Falls Reservoir.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for The Arco Desert and Upper Snake River Plain.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT for Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Wind

River Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley, Salmon, and Lemhi County.

