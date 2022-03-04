BH

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham Memorial Hospital announced several changes were made at its board meeting on Feb. 28.

Linda Valentine was voted in as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Chris Cannon was ratified as a board member as he was appointed by the Board of Directors to fulfil the remaining term of former board member Christel Trouchet who earlier this year resigned from the board for personal reasons.

Bill Sponenburgh, Karalee Krehbiel, and Dr. Doran Schneider were sworn in as the newest board members by the Chairperson of the Board: Linda Valentine.

Cannon was also nominated to become Treasurer replacing Mr. VanOrden who retired from the board.

Further, Gary Baumgartner and Layne VanOrden, board members, were presented with a plaque for their six years of loyal service to Bingham’s Board of Directors, by Linda Valentine and Jake Erickson, chief executive officer at Bingham. They both retired from the Board of Directors after reaching their six-year term limit.

After reaching his two-year term limit, Dr. Dan Robinson retired from the Board of Directors as Chief of Medical Staff and Dr. Doran J. Schneider, General Surgeon, became the new Chief of Medical Staff for 2022 and 2023.

“I am extremely grateful for Mr. Baumgartner’s and Mr. Van Orden’s dedicated service to Bingham Healthcare and the leadership they provided,” Erickson said. “They were important members who offered valuable oversight on important issues and thoughtful consideration of proposed changes to keep Bingham growing. They are both thoughtful and generous leaders who contributed immeasurably to their roles, and continues to make a lasting contribution to Bingham and our community.”

“I am confident that our hospital and community will be well served with the addition of Mr. Cannon, Mr. Sponenburgh, and Ms. Krehbiel to our Bingham Healthcare Board of Directors,” Erickson said. “They all bring unique experiences that will help to further our mission and vision. Their diverse backgrounds and unique insights will be invaluable as we continue to experience growth and remain sustainable. In addition, congratulations to Dr. Doran Schneider for being voted in by his peers as Chief of Medical Staff. Dr. Schneider will also bring great experience, knowledge, and clinical insight to our Board of Directors.”

