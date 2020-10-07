BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bingham Memorial Hospital held its annual Brake for Breakfast event Wednesday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At 4 a.m., Bingham employees and volunteers started preparing 4,000 bags filled with healthy breakfast items. Also included in the bags was lip balm and a pink nail file for breast cancer awareness. They also gave out bookmarks with information on performing breast self-exams, breast cancer fact sheets, and information about testing for cancers that are hereditary. In addition, they also provided an information sheet about their new Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam.

“Every year this event becomes more popular, and I am especially grateful because it gives us a chance to provide the community with useful information about breast cancer, which is our top priority,”said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “In addition, this powerful event also highlights that cancer never sleeps and honors those who have lost their life to cancer and those who bravely continue with the fight.”

An estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed among women in the U.S. in 2020, along with 48,350 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. And, approximately 42,170 of U.S. women are expected to die in 2020 from breast cancer.

However, breast self-exams save thousands of lives each year, and regular screenings—a combination of mammograms, clinical breast exams, and self-exams—can help catch cancer earlier, when it’s easier to treat.

“It was great to be outside welcoming all of the community members who came out for this event,” says Erickson. “Thank you so much for stopping by our hospital this morning. Also, I’m extremely thankful for all of the Bingham employees and volunteers who graciously gave their time to make this event such a huge success.”

Get a regular checkup

The radiology team at Bingham Memorial Hospital encourages women to get a mammogram during the month of their birthday. Mammograms and self-breast exams are the key to early detection and an increased chance of survival. The American Cancer Society encourages women to conduct self-examinations beginning in their early 20s. Women should begin receiving yearly mammograms at age 40.

Scheduling Your Mammogram is Easy!

Call your physician’s office when it’s time for your annual mammogram. If you don’t have a physician, please call Bingham’s radiology team at (208) 785-3807.

You can view more HERE.