BMH

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) ― The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has designated Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH) a Time Sensitive Emergency (TSE) Level IV Trauma Center.

“We are excited to receive this designation,” said Dr. Curtis Mortensen, BMH trauma program director at Bingham Healthcare. “In essence, this is Idaho’s organized system to create an integrated and responsive system of trauma care for Idaho citizens and those traveling through our state. We have been improving our processes and procedures to become a Level IV Trauma Center for a while. This recognition demonstrates the high level of emergent care we are able to compassionately provide our patients.”

By being a Level IV Trauma Center, the team at BMH has demonstrated their ability to provide advanced trauma life support (ATLS) before transferring patients to a higher level trauma center. Every emergency room physician at BMH is ATLS certified. These higher expectations and standards for nurses and doctors in turn result in higher level of care for trauma patients.

As a Level IV Trauma Center, the team at BMH:

Has basic emergency room facilities to implement ATLS protocols, including 24-hour laboratory and radiologic coverage, as well as nurses and physicians who are available upon patient arrival.

Provides surgery and critical-care services.

Incorporates a comprehensive quality assessment program which reviews policies, protocols, and guidelines according to national standards.

Is involved with trauma prevention efforts and has an active outreach program for its referring communities.

Is required to complete state designation surveys every 3 years.

“This truly was a team effort,” says Dr. Mortensen. “I would especially like to thank our Administration, members of the Trauma Committee, and all ancillary team members such as lab, radiology, and surgery. I also greatly appreciate Blackfoot Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and our partnership with them to meet the high-quality standards of this designation. It took everyone working together to achieve this TSE Level IV Trauma designation.”

