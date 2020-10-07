BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Bingham Memorial Hospital now offers the new Clarity HD high-resolution 3D imaging technology on the Genius 3D Mammography exam.

This was made possible through a grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington.

“Grants make a meaningful impact to nonprofit organizations and the communities they serve,” said Danette Roberts, Director of Grants at Bingham Healthcare. “The real point of these awards is to rally the necessary resources to help the communities thrive. The support of from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust has allowed us to do just that.”

This imaging technology provides radiologists with the fastest and highest resolution 3D images in the industry to help identify cancers early.

“While we are not the first to offer 3D mammography, we are the only facility in Eastern Idaho with the new HD Clarity 3D and intelligent 2D high resolution imaging,” radiological technologist Kristie Watson said. “We’re excited to be able to offer this breakthrough in imaging technology to our patients. It offers better, earlier detection, greater peace of mind, and more accurate results, with a 20 to 65% increase in finding invasive cancers.”

The technology is available with Hologic’s Genius 3D Mammography exam, currently in use by Bingham, which detects more invasive cancers, reduces false positives and is FDA approved as superior compared to conventional 2D mammography for all women, including those with dense breasts.

To schedule a mammogram at Bingham Memorial Hospital, located at 98 Poplar Street in Blackfoot, call (208) 785-3807.