CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A story that could have ended in seven drownings serves as a strong reminder for boating safety.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s marine patrol was called into action around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the Blackfoot Reservoir north of Soda Springs.

They found the capsized boat with only a small portion of the bow above water.

It was returned to shore while EMS attended to the seven passengers.

The initial investigation found they were night-time bow fishing.

The boat was not registered and overloaded beyond capacity with the sheriff’s office saying, “We are extremely lucky that this incident turned out the way it did. With it being night time, no life jackets, cold water, alcoholic beverage on the boat, and ½ mile from shore, this could have easily turned into a horrific tragedy.”

Boats should have a capacity plate mounted letting people know how many can legally be on the boat.

The sheriff’s office also asks everyone has access to a life jacket with an additional flotation device on board.

