JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department (TCJPRD) is partnering with the Snake River Fund to allow users early season access at two boat ramps in the County.

Starting Thursday, the Wilson and South Park Boat Ramps are open to the public with limited amenities, but restrooms are open.

TCJPRD encourages the public to tread lightly in the area and to properly dispose of waste by using the “Pack it in, Pack it Out” motto.

TCJPRD staff will commence full maintenance and service support for the season on April 15, 2022.

