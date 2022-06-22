BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – As the official start to summer has just kicked off and the temperatures are on the rise, many are flocking to the waters to get back to boating. Although there are a few worries lingering, none will look to fully stop many from having a good time on the waters.

First, officials want everyone to have their necessary equipment ready to go before heading out. Everyone needs a life jacket. They come in various sizes and shapes for different people to use, and as long as they are Coast Guard approved, they are good to use. Other necessities on the boat include a fire extinguisher, sunscreen and water to stay hydrated.

This year’s drought has decreased many water levels. On the Ririe Reservoir, officials say they may have to go down to only one boat ramp instead of three if the water keeps decreasing. Just last year, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office put together “no wake zones.” These are areas where no boaters must travel very slowly to ensure they aren’t producing any wake for the courtesy of others. These zones are more important now with the lower water levels and increased traffic.

Although the rainfall from the past few months have helped to increase the water level in many reservoirs, they have also produced snowmelt that brings more than just water. There is now tons of debris within the Palisades. Officials have reported logs, tree branches, leaves and trash all on the surface or just beneath the surface of the water, so they ask us to be careful on these waters for the next few weeks.

Despite this, boating season looks to be getting into full swing. Many locals have already reported dry fishing looks to be really good for this year.

