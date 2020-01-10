News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – One of the founding members of the Grateful Dead will headline the 7th Annual Jackson Hole Rendezvous Festival March 28.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced Bob Weir and Wolf Brothers will play at the base.

The Rendezvous is a 3-day lifestyle and music festival featuring concerts on multiple stages in Teton Village and on the Town Square in Jackson.

“Bob Weir in Jackson Hole will make this Rendezvous Festival an event not to be missed,” offers JHMR Chief Brand Officer, Tyler LaMotte. “We’re going to see a lot of happy skiers and riders this spring and probably from all over the country for this one.”

Weir helped found the Grateful Dead in 1965 and became internationally known for his eclectic style. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

Rendezvous Festival 2020 will be free of charge for general admission audiences in both the Teton Village and Town of Jackson venues. VIP tickets with amenities will be available at tiered pricing for both nights, March 27 and 28.

You can find all the details here.