Wildlife officials in Colorado are advising residents to take down their soccer nets when not in use after a bobcat became stuck in one.

The southeast branch of Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted photos of the bobcat to Twitter on Monday.

A bobcat who became stuck in a soccer net in a Colorado Springs neighborhood safely escaped, officials said.

The cat appeared to be almost suspended in midair because of the soccer net, which officials said was in the backyard of a Golden Hills neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

Officials are warning locals to remove their soccer nets when they're not in use for this reason.

“Here’s why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use,” officials wrote.

The animal was considered to be “lucky,” as it “escaped with its life.” Other animals, meanwhile, “injure themselves or die frantically trying to escape,” according to wildlife officials.