Bobcat gets tangled up in soccer net: see the photos

Wildlife officials in Colorado are advising residents to take down their soccer nets when not in use after a bobcat became stuck in one.

The southeast branch of Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted photos of the bobcat to Twitter on Monday.

The cat appeared to be almost suspended in midair because of the soccer net, which officials said was in the backyard of a Golden Hills neighborhood of Colorado Springs.

“Here’s why we ask you to take down sports nets when not in use,” officials wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The animal was considered to be “lucky,” as it “escaped with its life.” Other animals, meanwhile, “injure themselves or die frantically trying to escape,” according to wildlife officials.