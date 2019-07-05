Bodies of married couple pulled from river in Pennsylvania, child found in car nearby: reports

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after the bodies of a husband and wife were pulled from a Philadelphia river and a child was found in a nearby car, according to reports.

Officers first found a woman’s body in the Delaware River near Penn’s Landing, which stretches along the river, shortly before 6 a.m., Fox 29 reported.

PHILLY GIRL, 9, CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER LIGHTING FIREWORK INSIDE HOME, REPORT SAYS

A marine unit reportedly pulled the woman’s body from the water and she was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m.

The television station reported that near the scene, police found a black Nissan SUV with a 5-year-old girl inside, adding that police said the girl claimed she was with her father, but police could not find him.

BODY OF MISSING JOURNALIST DAVID JOHNSON FOUND IN RIVER, FAMILY SAYS

The child was transported to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia, according to the station.

Police reportedly pulled a man’s body out of the river about five hours later.

Police identified the man as the husband of the deceased woman and the father of the girl, Fox 29 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they are continuing to investigate. A cause of death has not yet been determined.