Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire crews were called to a jeffefrson Ave. home around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. The caller reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Arriving firefighters found smoke coming from the attic of the single story home with a basement. They tell us the majority of the fire was in one bedroom at the back of the home. The body of the lone occupant, an adult male, was found inside the home.

Firefighters reported having the fire knocked down by approximately 2:47, keeping the flames from extending to the rest of the home or to other structures in the area.

There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders.

Two ambulances, three engines, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded. Idaho Falls Police Department assisted with traffic and pedestrian control. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas responded to secure utilities in the area as a safety precaution.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.

This is the fifth structure fire that the Idaho Falls Fire Department has responded to since Jan. 1, 2022. None of the fires are related in cause or in nature.

Next of kin have been notified.

