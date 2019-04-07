Body found during search for missing college student in Boston, reports say

Massachusetts authorities located a body Sunday hours into their search for a missing college student in Boston who vanished early Saturday.

Maximillian Carbone, a 19-year-old student at Wentworth Institute of Technology, was last seen alive between 1 and 2 a.m. Saturday at a party in Boston. Boston police issued a missing person alert just before 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

“When last seen, Carbone who is approximately 5’10” tall, 150 lbs in weight with a thin build and thick curly brown hair, was wearing a green Heineken t-shirt, Patagonia sweatshirt and khaki pants,” police said in an initial news release.

Search for Carbone was called off about 9:20 a.m. Sunday after a body was discovered in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, Boston25 reported. Police did not confirm whether the body was of Carbone.

Carbone’s family members gathered at the scene Sunday morning and the medical examiner was called to the area, Boston25 reported.