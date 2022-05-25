GARDEN CITY, Utah (KIFI) – Sheriff deputies are looking for answers after a man was found dead in Bear Lake.

According to Rich County Sheriff’s Office officials, the man was found after a Bear Lake State Park employee reported a car left in day-use campsite overnight.

The employee informed the sheriff’s office he also saw a man in the water with scuba gear on Sunday.

Deputies contacted the car owner’s family and learned 31-year-old Kyle Dean Walker hadn’t been seen by his family since Saturday.

Park officials then went out with a boat equipped with sonar and found Walker dead in five feet of water.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death.

