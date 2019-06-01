Body found in freezer of Georgia Piggly Wiggly

Georgia authorities were investigating Saturday after a body was found in the freezer of a Piggly Wiggly, according to a report.

The local coroner confirmed the body of Piggly Wiggly employee Larry Long II, 51, was found in the freezer of the supermarket in Columbus earlier Saturday, WTVM-TV reported.

Surveillance video showed Long entering the freezer alone around 10:13 a.m., the station reported. A co-worker discovered him an hour later.

Long was unresponsive when the co-worker found him, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the station.

Byran said the cause of death appears to be cardiac arrest.

Foul play was not suspected.