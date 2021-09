MOOSE, Wyoming (KIFI)- Officials have found a body in the area where they had been searching for Gabby Petito.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue was seen arriving in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Sources also confirm that about 10 minutes after Blue arrived on the scene, search dogs participating in the search left the search area.

