Local News

GRACE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE: The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of Mason Romanelli has been recovered.

On Saturday at about 6:32 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an 18-year-old male who had possibly drown near the “Flume” on the Last Chance Canal in Grace.

Emergency units esponded and began searching for the victim.

The victim, 18-year-old, Mason S. Romanelli of Chubbuck had been “shooting the Flume” with other friends at approximately 6:00 p.m.

They were in the process of walking back across the Flume, when Romanelli decided he did not want to walk back on top of the Flume as he was concerned about the height of it. They decided to walk down the far bank and swim back across.

Romanelli was on his friends back as they attempted to swim back as Mason was concerned about making it by himself.

As the two got away from the shore, they sunk and Romanelli went under the water.

His friend immediately swam to shore to retrieve a tree

branch to assist Romanelli.

Romanelli did not resurface and his friends frantically searched for him as emergency responders were en route.

A search conducted by emergency responders was unsuccessful and was stopped once it got dark. Search efforts will continue.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay out of the area while emergency responders continue to search to avoid congestion in the area.