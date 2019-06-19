Body of Florida woman, 22, found in ‘suspicious circumstances,’ police say

A 22-year-old woman was found dead along a Florida highway early Sunday with signs of “minor trauma” and “an apparent broken” leg, police said.

Officers found the body of a woman laying on her back in the grass median of U.S. Highway 92 in Lakeland – about 60 miles southwest of Orlando – around 6:40 a.m. Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Kara Fay Hanvey of Sebring. The sheriff’s office said there were signs of “minor trauma to her body and an apparent broken leg.”

ARKANSAS AUTHORITIES CONFIRM DEAD BODY FOUND EARLIER THIS WEEK IS FORMER GOP STATE LAWMAKER

An autopsy determined Hanvey had been struck by a vehicle. The sheriff’s office said there were “other suspicious circumstances surrounding her death,” including her belongs found nearby along the westbound shoulder. No witnesses were located.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. or is acquainted with the victim to call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200.