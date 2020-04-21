Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed that remains of a body recovered on the Fort Hall Reservation last September are those of Austin Pevo.

According to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Pevo was reported missing to the Pocatello Police Department in February of 2018. Since then, the case has been investigated by Pocatello and Fort Hall Police and the FBI.

Last September Fort Hall Police and FBI special agents received information leading to a location on the reservation where Pevo’s body was recovered. Forensic Investigation confirmed the remains were those of Pevo.

No additional information about funeral arrangements or the investigation have been released.