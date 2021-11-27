LOWMAN, Idaho (KIFI)- A Montana man who was reported missing November 10th was found near the scene of his truck that had crashed.

Idaho State Police discovered the scene Friday morning on SH 21 in Boise County approximately four miles south of Lowman.

ISP, along with the Boise County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise County Coroner identified the driver and sole occupant of the truck as 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana.

Lopez had been reported missing on November 10 after he left Missoula en route to Caldwell, Idaho.

According to a press release from ISP, Lopez was traveling south on SH21 when his vehicle, a green Dodge Ram pickup, left the edge of the road and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt and was dead at the scene.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office was being assisted in the search by a private helicopter crew to search the area after it was learned Lopez’s cell phone had pinged a nearby cell tower. The helicopter crew located the pickup truck.

Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

