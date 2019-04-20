Body of missing Ohio teen found in shallow grave near farm

The search for an Ohio teen who last seen on a friend’s farm almost a week ago came to an end Friday after police uncovered the boy’s body in a shallow grave.

The body of 14-year-old Jonathon Minard was discovered around 10:15 a.m. in a shallow grave near a farm in Washington Township, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release.

Police gave little details surrounding the discovery but said that the remains were transferred to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner for a complete autopsy. It could take several weeks before the results are released.

“At this time, no further questions will be answered as the investigation remains pending. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office will continue to gather evidence until the investigation is complete,” the press release read.

Minard was last seen on April 13 helping his 29-year-old friend on the dairy farm of the friend’s dad. Investigators were told Minard complained about a toothache and said he’d call his mother at the friend’s house to pick him up.

But Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams said Minard’s mother didn’t receive that call.

On Wednesday investigators identified a person of interest. He is described as a 29-year-old man with a criminal record, consisting of mainly drug offenses, Fox 8 reported.

It was not immediately clear if the person of interest was Minard’s friend from the farm.