RIGBY/IDAHO FALLS – The body believed to be that of a missing Rigby woman was recovered from the Snake River by the Idaho Falls Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department Monday morning.

Becky Ann Tracy, 48, was last seen the night of July 23 in her home by her family. She planned on picking up her son at the Idaho Falls Airport Saturday at noon but did not arrive. Her car was found in the Idaho Falls Temple Parking lot about 7am Monday morning, and her body, approximately a mile south of the vehicle, was discovered shortly after. Her family has been notified.

While the cause of death has not been determined, an autopsy has been scheduled for July 28th in Ada County.