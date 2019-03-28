Body of woman trapped in California landslide found, family says

The body of a woman who was smothered by a landslide in the Bay Area earlier this year was found on Monday, her family members said.

Kyra Sunshine Scarlet, 22, had been walking her dog with a friend at Fort Funston on Feb. 22 when a portion of an 80-foot cliff crumbled, creating a landslide that trapped them. Scarlet’s dog and her friend were recovered at the time, but Scarlet’s body could not be found.

Scarlet’s mother confirmed on a GoFundMe page on Tuesday, that the remains of her daughter were located at the Fort Funston beach on Monday.

“It is with sorrow and joy that we are able to announce that our beloved ‘mermaid’ Kyra Sunshine has been recovered,” her family wrote in a statement.

“Kyra Sunshine was a beautiful, sweet, amazing woman,” the statement said. “She died in one of her favorite places after hiking with her sweet dog Iris and her dear friend.

The family thanked the Fired Department, park rangers, and the U.S. Park police. They added that their faith gave them comfort knowing that their daughter was in a better place.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles south of the Golden Gate Bridge. It is set above steep cliffs that are 200 feet above the beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.