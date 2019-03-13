Body recovered amid hunt for missing North Carolina woman: authorities

Days after a missing North Carolina woman was last seen, officials discovered the body of an unidentified female, authorities said Wednesday.

The search for Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, unfolded Saturday when Nash County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a missing person report in Nashville, N.C., the department said in a news release on Facebook.

The woman was reportedly last spotted a day earlier by her husband, Rexford Lynn Keel. Her employer said she hadn’t come into work for a few days, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Department of Transportation employees came across a female’s body while working near Leggett, roughly 30 minutes away from Nashville, the news release said.

A forensic autopsy – witnessed by a Nash County Sheriff’s Office detective – was performed on Wednesday but at this point, “there is no positive identification of the female body,” the department said.

Detectives working the case also followed up on a separate 2006 incident, which was deemed “a death investigation,” that pertained to the missing woman’s husband and his previous wife, Elizabeth Edward Keel, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The 2006 incident was also reported to have occurred at the same address as the current missing person with regards to Diana Alejandra Keel,” the news release said. “Dr. Dourty of the medical examiner’s office conducted the forensic autopsy. Dr. Dourty declared the death of Elizabeth Edward Keel as an accidental death based on the blunt trauma to the head from falling and striking her forehead on the corner of the Keel’s front concrete steps of their home.”

Authorities provided a description of the woman, saying she is five-foot-two-inches tall, weighs roughly 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her car is also “still parked at the residence,” they said.