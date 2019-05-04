Boeing 737 from Gitmo goes off runway into river in Jacksonville, Fla.

A Boeing 737 jet arriving from the Guantanamo Bay military station in Cuba, reportedly carrying 142 passengers and crew members, went off the runway into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla., on Friday evening.

A “massive rescue response” was underway at the scene but there were no reported fatalities, Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV reported.

“Every person is alive and accounted for,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Twitter message.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry confirmed the initial details and said fire and rescue crews were at the scene.

