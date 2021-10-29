BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A boil order has been issued Thursday for Blackfoot’s drinking water.

5 routine water samples were taken from different parts of the city.

Water from the southeast side tested positive for E. coli bacteria.

The city is emphasizing this is *not* related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boil *all* water for at least one minute before drinking or using in any food preparation.

the city anticipates the problem will be fixed within seven days.

