BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced Tuesday he appointed Boise lawyer Colleen Zahn to the Idaho Supreme Court, replacing Justice Roger Burdick, who is retiring June 30.

“Colleen Zahn is an experienced and talented lawyer with a broad range of knowledge on complex legal issues. She will bring beneficial insight to Idaho’s highest court with her extensive civil litigation background and longtime role representing numerous government agencies. I am confident she has the experience and aptitude to handle complex matters before the Idaho Supreme Court,” Governor Little said.

Zahn worked in the private sector for trial and litigation firms for 10 years. As a deputy attorney general, she handled civil matters for the Department of Correction and the Civil Litigation Division and has represented numerous state entities. Zahn was the lead deputy attorney general in charge of the Civil Litigation Division before taking over her current role as Chief of the Criminal Law Division for the Attorney General’s Office. She graduated from the University of Idaho law school with high honors.

“I want to thank the Governor for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. Today is the realization of a lifelong dream, which I could not have achieved without the support of my family and loved ones. Throughout my career I have worked to uphold the rule of law to achieve a fair and just result. I will bring these same ideals to my work on the Court. I am proud to continue my service to the State of Idaho,” Zahn said.

Zahn will serve out the remainder of Justice Burdick’s unexpired term, which ends in January of 2023.

“For forty years, my friend Justice Roger Burdick has served this state admirably on the bench. Having served as a magistrate, district judge, Supreme Court justice and Chief Justice, his legacy will be both of a caring jurist who faithfully interpreted the law, and as a leader in modernizing Idaho’s judicial system. I wish him many blessings and happiness in his retirement,” Governor Little added.

