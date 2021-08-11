BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Another face has joined the race to be Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor.

This time on the Democratic ticket.

On Wednesday in Boise, Terri Pickens Manweiler announced her bid for the spot.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-“);

});

Manweller was born in Pocatello and is now a lawyer in Boise.

During her announcement, she said if she wins she will be a champion of individual rights, public education, public lands and equal justice.

Currently there are three Republicans running for Lieutenant Governor: House Speaker Scott Bedke, Representative Priscilla Giddings of White Bird and former Representative Luke Malek of Coeur d’Alene.

The post Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler announces lieutenant governor bid appeared first on Local News 8.