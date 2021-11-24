BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise officials have approved a lease agreement with online retailer Amazon as part of the company’s plan to build a cargo facility at the Boise Airport.

The Idaho Press reports the Boise City Council last week unanimously approved the agreement with Amazon that calls for the city to build an access road, taxiway and ramp facilities for Amazon’s cargo facility.

The city is paying $22 million to fund the improvements that are eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Aviation Administration if another commercial airport user utilizes the improvements.

Council President Elaine Clegg says the improvements are a long-term investment in the future of the airport.

