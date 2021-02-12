Boise Police Boise Police recover stolen gold bars

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man is sitting in jail on grand theft charges for having over $1 million worth of stolen property from a family estate.

Boise Police detectives arrested 53-year-old John Neuenschwander after a six-month investigation.

Detectives said they found Neuenschwander with a backpack containing an estimated $300,000 worth of gold coins on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they recovered another $600,000 in gold coins as well as jewelry, artwork, guns, and personal property of the victim, they said.

Neuenschwander is being held in the Ada County Jail on charges of Grand Theft.

