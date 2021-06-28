BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department said officers shot a man on Sunday while investigating a reported kidnapping.

The police department didn’t provide the man’s name or his condition in a prepared statement released after the shooting, and a police spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press.

The department said the shooting happened after someone reported a 14-year-old boy had been abducted and police confronted a suspect in his vehicle.

The department said officers shot the man because he presented an immediate danger.

The department said the child, who was in the car at the time, was safe after the shooting.

