BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been charged with four misdemeanors after prosecutors said she participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump.

Like many other defendants who have been charged in connection with the siege, Pam Hemphill of Boise posted videos to social media sites that showed her in Washington, D.C., in the days surrounding the insurrection and at the Capitol when it was happening.

Hemphill has not yet had a chance to enter a plea, and her attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Hemphill is the fifth Idaho resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection.

