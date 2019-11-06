BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Boise Police Department says a 72-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street downtown.



The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Alice H. Kinberg of Boise.



Police say she was crossing Myrtle Street outside of a crosswalk Monday evening when she was struck by the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.



No charges have been filed in connection with the accident, which remains under investigation.