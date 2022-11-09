IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The new Bonneville County Elections Office will be counting votes after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Some major points of interest in Bonneville County for this election is the District 91 bond and District 93 levy.

District 91 is asking for a quarter-billion dollar bond, the largest in idaho’s history, to build new schools and update an existing one. The bond will only be passed if two thirds are in favor.

District 93 is asking for a 2 year 11.6 million dollar supplemental levy. In order to pass, it must get a majority vote.

Earlier, Kailey talked with the Bonneville County clerk, Penny Manning, who has been busy all day doing her best to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“We have been looking at our ballot county. We have a way of tracking the ballots sent. I feel like we have a pretty good turnout. First thing this morning we heard there were lines out the door. I think that’s a good sign we have a large voter turnout,” Manning said.

What are the early numbers you have seen come in?

“The number I really know at this point are our early voting and absentee. Our absentee votes were way up from 2018. Our early voting was down about 1400 but we made up for it and then some with our absentee returns. So walks ins early we expected about a 50% turnout for this election. We will just wait and see if where we really are,” Manning said.

Around the nation there has been some concerns with voting problems and concerns with different things going on. Have you had any issues?

“You know ,there is always the set up to get our poll workers up and going. We have a whole staff of runners we send out to the polls to make sure we are ready at 8:00. Its been going relatively smooth,” Manning said.

