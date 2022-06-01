IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Colleagues and friends are coming together to raise money for a benefit dinner after the passing of Bonneville County Cattlemen’s Association President Adam Judy who died in a car crash.

According to an Idaho State Police news release, the vehicle Judy was driving went off the right shoulder, came back to the road, then went off the left shoulder and rolled. The crash happened on the morning of April 20, 2022.

The Bonneville County Cattlemen’s Association is hosting a benefit dinner on behalf of the Judy family.

The dinner is set to be held at the Riverbend Ranch on Saturday, June 4.

A social hour with local ranchers and the Judy family is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through contacting the Bonneville County Cattlemen’s Association, Boyle Family Dentistry on 17th Street, Matt Thomson on Facebook or at 208-589-6901 or stopping by Thomson’s shop, TnB Diesel, located at 3205 N Wright Road in Idaho Falls.

Adults are $20 and children under 12-years-old are $10.

Thomson hopes to be sold out by the time of the event. Tickets will be sold at the door if there are still some available.

Proceeds from the dinner will be going to the Judy family in an effort to help them with anything they may need financially.

There is expected to be plenty of activities to participate in such as a live auction, raffle, silent auction, dessert dash and more.

For those unable to attend the dinner, cash donations can be made at the Bank of Commerce for “The Adam Judy Family.”

Businesses can also contribute items or services for the auction and raffle. For those looking to do so, can contact Matt Thomson.

