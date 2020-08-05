IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – COVID-19 has spoiled a lot of summer fun, but the annual Bonneville County 4-H Fair is in full swing with a few adjustments to this year’s event.

The fair kicked off on Monday with local youths showcasing goats.

Tuesday was the beef and dairy competition, and Wednesday afternoon the 4-H youth presented their sheep.

Normally, the fair allows hundreds of people to come in and watch.

This year, only competitors and a few of their family members were able to attend at various times.

A schedule was given to attendees for when they could arrive to reduce the number of people at the facility.

Everyone who attended was asked to wear a mask.

Members of the Bonneville County fair board said they are proud to see the young competitors adjust to these changes.

“I have seen all of these kids, helping each other, and they know that this is different and they must adjust. This is the thing that I have seen, is that these kids have adjusted to this COVID, such that, we can’t just be in large groups,” said Stan Boyle, a member of the Bonneville County fair board.

At the end of the fair week, normally around 600 people would come out to see the livestock and place bids.

This year the auction will take place online. Information on how you can participate can be found here.

For technical assistance call 208-529-1390.