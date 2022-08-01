BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County and Idaho Falls have partnered to fund the local 911 dispatch center since the 1970s. But, as Bonneville County continues to grow, they’ve begun to negotiate a new agreement.

“We’ve been very proud and fortunate to claim them first from Idaho Falls Police Department, but they have always been very connected to our public safety entities within Bonneville County,” said Idaho Falls Police Department PIO Jessica Clements. “As we move forward, what we’re looking at is how we split that cost equitably so we can ensure that the center is able to grow along with all of the growth and needs of Bonneville County.”

Any call to 911 in Bonneville County goes through the Bonneville County emergency communications center. These 911 dispatchers are the connection between people, the police, and firefighters.

“If you need help right now from a police officer, a firefighter, ems, and an ambulance, that’s these emergency communications officers who are working behind the scenes to get them to you as fast as possible. And the services that they provide are integral to our community,” said Clements.

The different agencies are still in the process of hashing out their new agreement. But public safety is the main focus as they set the new agreement in stone.

