BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Assessor Blake Mueller is not seeking reelection.

Mueller released the following statement Tuesday.

After careful consideration, I have come to the decision that I will not seek re-election as Bonneville County Assessor. I have truly appreciated the opportunity and ability to serve the people of Bonneville County. I am grateful for the support and kindness extended to me over the past 26 years.

It has been a great experience. I wish our citizens all the best in their future endeavors.