BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Lottery says a winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Bonneville County Saturday is worth $200,000. Another ticket sold in the county Saturday night won the Idaho Jackpot game for a pot of $97,661.

Neither player had come forward by Tuesday afternoon.

The winning Powerball ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. The ticket also had “Power Play” which multiplied the prize from $50,000 up to $200,000. The winning numbers were 02, 08, 18, 21, 23 and Powerball 16. The Power Play number Saturday night was 4.

The Scratch Game Idaho Jackpot ticket was sold at a Bonneville County retail location. The $5 game features a jackpot that begins at $5,000 and grows until someone wins. The Saturday night jackpot was the second largest in that game’s five-year history.

“We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball and Idaho Cash in eastern Idaho Saturday night to check their tickets carefully for winners,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Players should sign the back of their tickets immediately and contact the Idaho Lottery for more information on how to claim their prizes.”

Saturday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. Due to Idaho’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho Lottery offices in Boise are currently closed to the public. Players currently have two options for claiming prizes of $600 or more. Players can mail winning tickets to the Lottery office for payment or they may use the dedicated mail drop box for local winners between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily at the Boise office building (second floor, 1199 Shoreline Lane). Players should leave an enclosed envelope that includes their signed, winning ticket and a completed claim form and addendum which is available on the Lottery’s website.