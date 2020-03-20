Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – To help inform the residents of Bonneville County about the coronavirus impact to the county, the county has created an information website.

On the site community members can find accurate information, resources and facts to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus. There is also a survey where community members can ask their own questions to Bonneville County Department Operations or specific questions about the coronavirus.

“We’ve added a tab to ask questions about coronavirus, our hope is to be able to provide factual information to help you best plan to be prepared for the coronavirus. So this allows an outlet for us to know, what are the common questions, what are the common concerns,” said Bonneville County geographic information systems director, Trich Van Wagner.

The county will continue to update the website with new information and updates.

To visit the website click here.