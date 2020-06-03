Idaho Politics

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two closely watched races in Bonneville County were settled by republican voters Tuesday.

In the race for County Commissioner, Jon Walker is the unofficial winner with 5,619. He was followed by Tm Loertscher at 4,766 and Brady Belliston at 4,100.

For Bonneville County Sheriff, Captain Sam Hulse was the apparent winner with 6,318 votes. He finished ahead of Mike Dickson at 4,091 and Timothy Downs at 3,839.