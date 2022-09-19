IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County elections Building has relocated in Idaho Falls to meet the current and future needs of the county.

You can find the new elections building at 497 N Capital Ave in Idaho Falls.

The elections building will have a variety of new capabilities.

The county bought the building in July 2021 and has been working on renovating and expanding the space to have it ready for fall 2022 elections.

The post Bonneville County elections building has relocated appeared first on Local News 8.