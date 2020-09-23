BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – This is shaping up to be a big election year.

Normally, Bonneville County will send out up to 4,000 ballots.

So far this year, they have sent out 17,000 ballots.

Bonneville County’s Election supervisor Brenda Prudent tells us voters have two major concerns.

“Will the polls be open on election day? Seems to be at the top of everybody’s mind and the next one is; Is our postal service secure to get our ballots back and will our absentees be counted? The answer to that is yes,” Prudent said.

Security at the election office is stepping up.

All-around-the-room security cameras can be seen in every hallway and at every corner.

“We have cameras in our office located all over the place. We’ll have the support of our Bonneville county sheriff’s office as well as we can call on the city of Idaho Falls if need be,” Prudent said.

The Bonneville County elections office has also added an official dropbox box right outside the building.

They say this big silver bin is highly secured with three locks.

Health concerns are also a priority.

“There will probably be lines at your polling places because of the social distancing at 6 ft apart. There will be sanitizing and mask requirements to be worn at the polls,” Prudent said.

Bonneville County expects to start in-person voting on October 5.

Voter registration must be complete by October 19, or you’ll have to register at the polling place on election day.